Man United Insist On Keeping Pogba Despite Questions Over His Commitment

As per reports, Manchester United will resist any bid to lure Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford despite the uncertainty lingering around the midfielder's comeback to active football. According to reports, Pogba's return after a long injury lay off was further postponed due to an undisclosed illness. However, the Frenchman was seen dancing at his brother's wedding just hours after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had given an injury update on Pogba.

Pogba's commitment questioned

In response to that, Manchester United said that Pogba had been allowed to go to France and attend his brother's wedding and after that, the midfielder was seen walking his dog before reports of his illness came to light. Pogba's desire and commitment to play for Manchester United has been questioned after he recently posted a video of himself playing basketball with Jimmy Butler in November, even though reports suggested that he was "not fit" since his ankle surgery.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Pogba was ill, adding that he had been like that for the past two-three days, adding that his return had suffered a setback. Solskjaer said that Pogba is a very good player and everyone wants to see him get back to his best but for that, he needs to be fit and available for selection. The manager said that whenever Pogba returns, no one knows how long will he play for in the first match, adding that it may be the entire 90 minutes or 40 or 30 minutes for that matter.

Pogba's United future shrouded with uncertainty

Paul Pogba has a total of 18 months left on his contract with the Red Devils with an option available with United to extend it for one more year. According to reports, Pogba has told the club that he does not want to sign a new contract when the current one runs out.

Paul Pogba has been continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season. Pogba’s return to Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £89 million from Italian Champions Juventus has not been favourable for the Frenchman as he has been struggling to impress consistently. Real Madrid had tried to sign Paul Pogba this summer with the return of Zinedine Zidane as the club’s manager.

However, the move failed to materialise due to United’s high asking price and a lack of interest from Madrid President Florentino Perez. Paul Pogba sparked rumours of a return to Turin after he posed for a photo with former Juventus team-mate Juan Cuadrado recently. The 26-year-old has been out since late September after aggravating his ankle injury.

