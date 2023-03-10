Man United Legend Patrice Evra Explains How Lionel Messi Could Have 15 Ballon D'Or Awards

Patrice Evra aimed a taunt at Lionel Messi as he claimed the Argentine would have won 15 Ballon d'Or titles if he had the same work ethic as Cristiano Ronaldo. Evra rubbed shoulders with Ronaldo as the two shared a good rapport during their time at Manchester United. Messi appeared to have ended the "Goat" debate by lifting the World Cup title last year.

Evra who has been a staunch supporter of Ronaldo has often backed his former teammate. The two enjoyed a pretty fruitful time at United as together they lifted three Premier League titles and a Champions League title.

Patrice Evra explained how Lionel Messi could've won 15 Ballon d'Or awards

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled to be held later this year Messi is expected to be handed the honour for a record 8th time. The Paris Saint Germain star was recently adjudged the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year.

Evra explained Messi has been a naturally talented player while Ronaldo has earned through his excellent work rate. "I want to explain why I say Ronaldo, it's not because he's our brother. It's because I love his work ethic. I feel like Messi, god just gave him talent and said to go play with those kids. Cristiano had to work for it, even if he had the talent, he had to work for it.

"I think if Messi had the same work ethic as Cristiano, Messi would probably have 15 Ballon d'Ors today. I just love people that work hard and that's why I pick Cristiano and I know after the World Cup they say now the GOAT is Messi or whatever but Ronaldo is different level.'

He also added if someone is choosing Messi he doesn't have a problem. "If someone picks Messi I will agree with him but it's just that we have a different opinion, we just have to be blessed and grateful that we played with those players. There's no wrong answer."

Both the players suffered respective losses in their last match as PSG crashed out of the Champions League with a loss to Bayern Munich while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ittihad 1-0.