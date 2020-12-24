Man United Linked With Ecuador Sensation Moises Caicedo, Dubbed As The Next Paul Pogba

Manchester United have been linked with a move for teenage prodigy Moises Caicedo ahead of the January transfer window. The little known Ecuador international is close to joining Amad Diallo in moving to Old Trafford in January, with the Red Devils having reportedly agreed a £5 million fee for his services. Here's a look at Caicedo's career so far, where he fits in at Man United and what it means for the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also Read: Chelsea’s Timo Werner Reveals STRUGGLE in adapting To the Premier League's Physicality

Moises Caicedo to Man United? Ecuador international linked with Premier League switch

Manchester United have been aggressive in the approach to paoch some of the elite young talents and their recent links with Moises Caicedo transfer are a testament to that strategy. According to The Guardian, Man United have signed 19 young players in the past 12 months, including the likes of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, who pledged their future to the club in the summer. The 18-year-old currently plies his trade for Independiente del Valle in his homeland and would reportedly cost €6m (£5.4m).

Also Read: Ibrahimovic's Impact At AC Milan Lauded As Rossoneri Remain Only Undefeated European Side

Manchester United are in direct contact with the agents of Moises Caicedo (Indep. del Valle).



The agreement on personal terms [5 years] won’t be a problem. €5m price tag.#MUFC ‘control’ the situation by weeks and will decide soon wether to complete the deal or not. 🔴🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020

The midfielder made his debut in October last year and has been impressive ever since, earning a national call up, facing against the likes of Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. While the new work permit rules due to Brexit are likely to complicate matters, the Red Devils are hopeful of sealing the move fo Caicedo before the new year. According to The Athletic, Manchester United have sought the opinion of former captain and Ecuador international Antonio Valencia, who has given his green light as he believes Caicedo has real potential.

Also Read: Andrea Pirlo Questions Juventus' 'attitude' After Humiliating Loss To Fiorentina

Moises Caicedo highlights: Where does the Ecuador sensation fit in at Man United?

While Moises Caicedo is unlikely to put into first team action directly if he moves to England, the 18-year-old will be expecting to start games in the League and FA Cup. Like Pellistri, Caicedo could feature extensively for the Under-23s, while train with the first-team squad to make the transition smooth. The Ecuador international is a forward-thinking midfielder but can also play a much more defensively role.

This Moises Caicedo is not bad at all @ManUtd 🔴🔴#MUFC 🔴

Excellent ✊✊

Would you be happy to see this man wearing the Red shirt 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️

Let’s go✊✊ pic.twitter.com/W1E2rXq2oc — Alsina (@barryalsina) December 22, 2020

The 18-year-old could shape up to the perfect long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, with the Serbian entering the final stages of his esteemed career. The 32-year-old was offered a extension until 2023, meaning Caicedo could have the better part of two years to make the spot in the XI his own. The 18-year-old old idolises both Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, and has often been compared to the two World Cup winners. Ciacedo has previously spoken of his dream to play for Mnchester United, and holds Antonio Valencia in great esteem.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Left Dejected After 6 Top Barcelona Players 'blacklist' Him Already?

Moises Caicedo stats

🔥⚽🇪🇨 18 year old Moises Caicedo with this spectacular golazo to seal the points for @IDV_EC in the #Libertadores! pic.twitter.com/Ec0BTMCj79 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) March 12, 2020

Caicedo has four caps, his debut coming two months ago aged 18 in a 1-0 defeat against Argentina, and he scored his first international goal three days later against Uruguay in a 4-2 win. He thus became the youngest goalscorer in Ecuador's history, and was the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. He has featured in 25 games for Independiente del Valle since his debut, scoring four goals, including a stunner in the Copa Libertadores against Atletico Junior.

(Image Courtesy: Moises Caicedo Instagram)