Chelsea’s Timo Werner Reveals STRUGGLE in adapting To the Premier League's Physicality

Timo Werner has revealed that he has found it difficult to adapt to the 'physicality' of the Premier League since his €50m (£45m) move to Chelsea from the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in June. The German forward, who was quite prolific at Leipzig, has now gone nine games without scoring a goal for Chelsea. However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted that he isn't worried about Werner's goal drought as the 24-year-old is still causing opposition defences problems.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Chief Tebas Slams Real Madrid President Perez For Supporting European Super League

Timo Werner reveals struggles in the Premier League

While speaking to reporters prior to Chelsea's 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday night, Werner claimed that it's been "slightly difficult" to adapt to life in the Premier League. "The Premier League is a little bit different to the Bundesliga that I used to play in. I have to say it’s tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany. It makes it not easy to be the best in every game, but the Premier League is very fun to play in," said Werner.

ALSO READ: Wolves Boss Nuno Espirito SLAMS Referee After Loss To Burnley: 'Lee Mason Not Good For PL'

The German international, by his own admission, then added that Champions League football and the tight schedule this term also may have had a negative impact on his form. "I think it’s also hard when you have to play every three days when you're in the Champions League, then you have to play on Saturday against teams that can rest the whole week. The beginning for me was very good but now after a lot of games, I don’t know if it’s normal but I’m struggling a little bit."

Off the crossbar! 💥 Werner goes close again!



🔵 3-0 ⚒ [88’] #CHEWHU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2020

Werner narrowly missed a great opportunity to end his goal drought in the game against West Ham as he smashed his effort against the bar following some excellent play from N’Golo Kante. Chelsea still managed to get the three points thanks to a brace from Tammy Abraham and an early strike from Thiago Silva, as they moved up to fifth in the Premier League standings.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Takes Significant Step In Recovery From Knee Injury

Werner has scored four goals in 14 league games for Chelsea but none have come in his last nine appearances across all competitions. There have been calls for Frank Lampard to leave Werner out of his starting line-up but the English boss has backed the German to find the net on a regular basis soon enough.

Lampard is not worried about Timo Werner's form: 'He is getting into positions regularly, scaring teams and causing problems. It's not quite going for him at the moment but he will start scoring soon.'#CHEWHU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2020

"I'm a bit gutted for Timo not scoring that chance but he's still causing the opposition so many problems with his movement and positioning. I feel like the goals from him will come soon and we just need to give him a bit more time to settle in. He's shown in the past that he can score plenty of goals," said Lampard.

ALSO READ: Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

Werner scored an impressive 32 goals and racked up 13 assists across 43 appearances for RB Leipzig in his final season with the club.

Image Credits - AP