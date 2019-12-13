Man United Target Erling Haaland To Decide On Potential Transfer To Old Trafford

As per reports, Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland wants to join Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Haaland is ready to make a move in the January transfer window. The striker has been a top transfer target for Solskjaer after he impressed the manager by netting goals this season.

Haaland to United?

Even though the Red Devils have a credible frontline with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, the club's hierarchy is of the opinion that they need reinforcements.

Haaland is being eyed a lot of clubs and has been to the training grounds of German clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, fanning rumours of a potential move to one of the clubs. However, contradicting reports suggest that the striker is keen to play at the Theatre of Dreams and re-join Solkjaer, who he played under at Norwegian club Molde FK.

The youngster had previously praised the Red Devils manager by saying that Ole impacted his life in a very big way both personally and professionally. According to reports, Haaland could be on his way to Manchester United for a bargain of 20 million pounds in the January transfer window and Solskjaer is ahead of every other club to secure the services of the highly-rated player.

Haaland to Dortmund?

According to recent reports in Germany, Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has held talks with the representatives of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. The player has been linked with top clubs across Europe and is likely to play for a major club from next season. Earlier, Manchester United were the front runners to sign the Norwegian International.

In view of the player’s capabilities and increasing demand, Red Bull Salzburg had reportedly put a price tag of €100 million on him, according to British media reports. Salzburg are aware that they have one of the world's most exciting prospects in their side and thus expect large offers.

Haaland became the highest-scoring teenager in a single UEFA Champions League campaign after scoring for Salzburg's group stage match against Napoli on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He has netted 8 goals in the Champions League. He also has scored 5 hat-tricks in the Austrian Bundesliga so far.

(With inputs from agencies)