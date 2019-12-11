Premier League To Make New Changes To VAR; Introduce Hawk-Eye

Premier League are on the verge of introducing certain changes to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. According to reports, Premier League have commissioned Hawk-Eye in a bid to inform the spectators about the technology. It is believed that the main idea is to provide more written information on the screens in the stadiums.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Lines Up For Sensational Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

New changes would display more details on the decisions being made

The changes in VAR would allow fans to know about every detail on the decisions being made by the officials. An example of this can be understood as, instead of the text reading "Checking Goal", the screen will display a message saying "Checking Goal, Possible Offside." These changes are likely to be discussed in the meeting that will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Also Read | Premier League Planning To Introduce New Concussion Rules From Next Season

VAR changes likely to be introduced from December 21, 2019

It is believed that the changes would be effective from as early as December 21, 2019. Screens will display the incidents of the overturned decisions, but will not display replays until the decision is made by the officials. However, teams like Manchester United and Liverpool would not be able to introduce the changes. Old Trafford and Anfield do not have big screens, making it difficult for the implementation.

Also Read | Arsenal Have Not Won Since David Luiz Said Gunners Can Challenge For Premier League Title

Arsene Wenger expects Liverpool and Manchester United to resolve screen issue

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has declared that the two clubs must sort this out. Wenger was recently appointed as Fifa's Chief of Global Football Development. While speaking to the media, Wenger said that Manchester United and Liverpool do not have giant screens and expected that the clubs resolve this issue in future.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season

Premier League had introduced VAR for the first time this season. VAR takes a look at goals, penalties and straight red cards. This is possible even if the on-field referee has not asked for a review. The on-field referee can also refer to the VAR if they are not sure of an incident they have seen.

Also Read | Amazon Make Low-key Live Premier League Debut