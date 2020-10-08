Man United Transfer News: RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano Available For £36m Next Summer 

Manchester United have been given a fresh impetus to make a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano next summer. Reports claim that Upamecano will be available for around £36.5m (€40m) next summer due to a release clause in his current contract. However, the Red Devils might face stiff competition from rivals Man City and Liverpool for the services of the highly-rated French defender.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils in pole position to sign Dayot Upamecano next summer?

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are frontrunners in the race to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano in the summer of 2021. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown their defensive frailties despite playing only three games in the Premier League this season and conceding 11 goals. Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have all come under severe criticism already this season and reports have claimed that the 20-time English champions have identified Upamecano as a potential solution to stop the leakage of goals.

Dayot Upamecano will be available next year due to a €40M release clause in his contract. Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool are all named as ‘interested clubs’ #muzone [@SPORTBILD via @Sport_Witness] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 7, 2020

Man United were linked with signing Upamecano during the recently-closed summer transfer window as well but the player's valuation was a stumbling block in the negotiations. Upamecano's previous deal had a £54 million (€60m) release clause but with no clubs willing to fork out that amount, the Frenchman decided to extend his current stay until 2023. However, reports from German news outlet BILD claim that Upamecano's new deal has a release clause of around £36.5m (€40m) next summer.

Upamecano's release clause is considered a win-win situation for everyone as potential suitors will be able to bid for the defender at a much lower price and Leipzig, who previously ran the risk of losing him on a free transfer, can get a substantial fee. However, due to Upamecano's release clause and impressive displays over the past few seasons, Man United aren't the only club interested in signing the Frenchman.

Dayo Upamecano transfer news: Man City and Liverpool monitoring RB Leipzig defender

Reports from the Evening Standard have claimed that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also keeping a watchful eye on Upamecano. Liverpool's interest in Upamecano comes after Joe Gomez's dreadful display against Aston Villa last weekend, which led to the Reds suffering a humiliating 2-7 defeat against the Villans. Pep Guardiola's Man City also conceded five goals against Leicester City the previous weekend and have considered Upamecano as a potential candidate to solve their defensive issues if Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake fail to live up to expectations.

Image Credits - Dayot Upamecano Instagram