Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Face Legal Action After Breaking COVID-19 Regulations

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action with the Portugal national team in the goalless draw against Spain on Wednesday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who had a decent performance against Spain, now faces the flak for having broken the Serie A coronavirus guidelines to join the Portugal side for the international friendlies.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala break COVID-19 regulations

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and several other Juventus players might face legal action after they violated Serie A coronavirus guidelines. According to several media reports in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo and other Juventus superstars did not wait for their coronavirus test reports and left the team hotel after two people associated with the defending Serie A champions tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Besides Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur also face legal action from the local authorities in Turin. The club have informed the local authorities about the violation of the protocol and await a response. The entire Juventus team had been placed under isolation since Saturday.

Juventus players' Isolation ends

The isolation norms do not prohibit the players from practising or playing but restricts their physical contact with the outside world. It was later clarified that two members of the non-playing staff contracted coronavirus. Meanwhile, the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Aaron Ramsey, Wojciech Szczesny and Adrien Rabiot were given the clearance on Wednesday and they can join their respective national teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo trial for rape allegations

Amid the COVID-19 violations, things seem to be heading in the wrong direction for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is set to undergo trial in Nevada, the USA over rape allegations levelled against him a decade ago. He was accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga, a teacher by profession, in his suite in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old had allegedly agreed to a financial agreement with Mayorga to bury the matter. The court now looks to investigate if the woman was of sound mind while agreeing to the deal, or if the deal had actually taken place between her and Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives. His representatives claim that the trial is an attempt to malign the Juventus superstar.

