Man United Transfer News: Red Devils To Offload Pogba To Juventus In Exchange For Dybala?

On Monday, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola claimed that the Frenchman’s time at Man United was “over”. The 53-year-old also hinted that Pogba could potentially return to Juventus as the midfielder has no intent on signing a contract extension with the Red Devils. However, the 20-time English champions could potentially land Juventus outcast Paulo Dybala in exchange for Pogba, if they offload the World Cup winner to the Old Lady.

Man United transfer news: Pogba to be offered in exchange for Paulo Dybala?

According to reports from beIN Sports’ Tancredi Palmeri, Man United will receive an offer from Juventus for Paul Pogba in the upcoming January transfer window. It is believed that Juventus were well aware of Mino Raiola’s move to cause unrest at Man United which would lead to Pogba’s price tag being lowered.

#mufc will receive in January a swap offer for Pogba from Juventus, giving Dybala #muzone [@tancredipalmeri] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 8, 2020

Reports suggest that instead of paying United funds for a Paul Pogba transfer, Juventus are prepared to offer outcast Paulo Dybala to the English giants in a swap deal. Dybala has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Juventus since Andrea Pirlo took charge of the club.

The Argentine has made only six starts in all competitions this season and scored just one goal for Juventus. Therefore, the 27-year-old will reportedly be used as a makeweight in order for Juventus to bring back Paul Pogba to Turin.

Pogba spent four seasons at Juventus after he initially left Man United in 2012. He won four Serie A titles with the Turin-based club before returning to Old Trafford for a club-record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3 million) in 2016.

Pogba has expressed to one of his acquaintances that he is very confused as to why #mufc paid £85m, yet are not shaping the team around him [@JonathanShrager] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 8, 2020

Given the transfer fee that the Man United are likely to demand, as well as Pogba’s own salary expectations, only a handful of clubs in Europe would technically be able to afford him. According to Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid and PSG are also keeping tabs on Pogba’s situation. Earlier this year, Pogba disclosed that it would be a “dream” for him to play at Real Madrid.

Pogba has made 14 appearances for Man United across all competitions this season and scored twice. He has also been used as a substitute by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eight times this season. Pogba was brought on as a substitute in United's 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils have been eliminated from the UCL and will now play in the Europa League this season.

