Champions League Results & Highlights: Juventus Stun Barca, PSG-Istanbul Unite Vs Racism

Defending Serie A champions Juventus avenged their previous group stage defeat against Barcelona, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace to help his side finish atop the Group G standings. Meanwhile, the game between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir was called off temporarily following racist remarks from the fourth official, with the fixture rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Barcelona vs Juventus Champions League highlights: Ronaldo rises at Camp Nou

Juventus were humiliated 2-0 at Allianz Stadium in the previous clash with Barcelona, albeit in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Andre Pirlo's amen avenged their loss with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arriving in the top clutch form at Camp Nou. The Portuguese international opened the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute, after being brought down by Ronald Araujo.

Juventus doubled their lead seven minutes after the opener with Weston McKennie firing in a sensational bicycle kick after receiving a splendid cross from Juan Cuadrado. Although Lionel Messi attempted a few shots at goal, Gianluigi Buffon was key in denying the Argentine. Ronaldo bagged his brace, again from the spot after Clement Lenglet's handball. The victory sees Juventus climb the top spot, albeit equal points with Barcelona.

RB Leipzig vs Man United Champions League highlights: Red Devils demote down Europa League

It was a make or break game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, having slipped in the group standings following the defeat against PSG in the previous match. But the Red Devils could not survive RB Leipzig's attacking prowess, conceding thrice to demote down the Europa League.

Angelino bagged the opener for Julian Nagelsmann, followed by a second goal from Amadou Haidara. Besides, Justin Kuivert extended the lead to three goals in the second half. Although Man United attempted a comeback with Bruno Fernandes netting from the spot, apart from an own goal from Ibrahima Konate, the Red Devils failed to bag the equaliser.

Champions League results: PSG vs Istanbul suspended following racist remarks

Tonight’s match between @PSG_English and @ibfk2014 was interrupted after 13 minutes of play following racist remarks by the fourth official to a member of the Basaksehir club staff.



The match will be replayed on Wednesday at 6:55 pm (CET) 📅#PSGIBFK https://t.co/an7ljdCmM9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 8, 2020

With just 14 minutes of action at Parc des Princes, the two teams decided to walk off the field after alleged racist remarks by the fourth official. Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo claimed he was racially abused by the official during the game, following which he was sent off. The referee's act left the travelling side furious. The aftermath saw the two teams, in a show of strength and solidarity, leave the field. The match will be replayed on Wednesday at 11.25 pm IST.

Champions League results

Zenit 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Lazio 2-2 Club Brugge

Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Ferencvaros

Rennes 1-3 Sevilla

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter