What Happened In PSG Vs Istanbul Game? Champions League Match Rescheduled After Racism Row

The highly anticipated PSG vs Istanbul Champions League game was suspended and rescheduled for the following day after players from both sides walked off the field. The alleged incident took place about 13 minutes into the match when the scores were still 0-0. After a round of discussions on the pitch, the PSG vs Istanbul racism situation meant that the footballers walked off the field around the 23-minute mark. Here is a complete round-up of what happened in PSG vs Istanbul and the PSG vs Istanbul rescheduled news.

Also Read: Jese Rodriguez Sacked By PSG After 'X-rated Scandal' With Wife's Friend Comes To Light

What happened in PSG vs Istanbul UCL game?

So this is what happened in the PSG vs Istanbul game pic.twitter.com/WOEXG54ypj — ‏ً (@lfcvxnz) December 8, 2020

The incident took place early in the second half when Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo accused the fourth official of using a racist term against him. After the assistant coach was seen discussing the same with the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu of Romania, Pierre Webo was shown a red card by Match referee Ovidiu Hategan. The PSG vs Istanbul racism incident was brought to light by the team’s social media, with Istanbul Basaksehir claiming that Pierre Webo was sent off with a racist word by the fourth official.

PSG vs Istanbul officials questioned by players on racism allegation

TV footage from the game has given fans and analysts insight into what happened in PSG vs Istanbul. The footage shows Sebastian Coltescu speaking in Romanian asking the officials to go and check who the “Black one” is. The official is also heard saying that it is not allowed for the “Black one” to act like that after Pierre Webo was seen protesting against a referee’s decision.

Also Read: Mbappe To Stay At PSG? Sporting Director Leonardo Claims Contract Talks Progressing

Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir.



The fourth official reportedly called the Istanbul assistant manager, Pierre Webo "This Black guy".

Shocking scenes! #UCL #ChampionsLeague #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/1P4yWyYgJj — Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 8, 2020

After the PSG vs Istanbul game was suspended, players were seen discussing the incident with the officials. Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba was heard asking the PSG vs Istanbul officials about their actions, as the striker questioned them about their usage of the word “negro”. The striker was also seen telling the officials that they will never use the term “white guy” in a similar manner, as he asked the officials to explain themselves.

Players decided to walk off the field after PSG vs Istanbul racism incident

Following the incident, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe was heard saying that the players will be walking off the field as a mark of solidarity. After the Istanbul Basaksehir players walked off the field first around 10 minutes after the incident, the PSG players followed suit. The PSG vs Istanbul suspended news was confirmed after the team did not take up UEFA’s offer of swapping the fourth official with the assistant VAR.

Also Read: PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur

UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 8, 2020

PSG vs Istanbul rescheduled: When will the game take place now?

Multiple players after the incident spoke about solidarity, as they stood against the racism incident. After the game was suspended, UEFA later revealed the new schedule for the Champions League game. The body in a statement disclosed that the PSG vs Istanbul game will now take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 11:25 PM IST. The rescheduled game will begin from the 13th-minute mark, with a new set of match officials.

Also Read: MATCHDAY: PSG-Basaksehir To Complete Champions League Game

Image Credits: PSG Instagram