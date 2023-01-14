Manchester United look to extend their four-match winning run in the Premier League 2022-23 as they face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils are currently placed fourth in the standings, while arch-rivals City are second in the league. Meanwhile, City head into the match after losing 0-2 to Southampton in their last game at the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s men are five points ahead of league toppers Arsenal and recently beat Chelsea twice, in the Premier League and FA Cup. On the other hand, Erik ten Hag’s men head into the Manchester derby after defeating Charlton by 3-0 in the EFL Cup. Here’s a look at how fans around the globe can watch the live streaming and live telecast of the exciting clash.

Where will be the Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL match held?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 match will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium.

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2022-23 match begin?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am ET, 12.30 pm GMT, and 6.00 pm IST.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City in USA?

Soccer fans in the USA can watch the live telecast of the Manchester Derby on NBC Sports, USA Network, Universo. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on fuboTV and NBC app.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the live telecast of the match on BT Sport 1, and BT Sport Ultimate. Meanwhile, fans in UK can watch the live streaming on BT Sport app and website.