Man United Vs Man City Live Streaming, How To Watch In India, Manchester Derby Preview

There will be bragging rights at stake in the Man United vs Man City live match this weekend at Old Trafford this weekend. While Manchester City may be second on the table in the Premier League, rivals Manchester United are currently the most in-form team in England's top flight. Here is all the Man United vs Man City live match preview, Man United vs Man City live stream online details and details about the Man United vs Man City live telecast in India.

Buoyed by the signing of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January, Man United are currently competing in multiple competitions, with the FA Cup and Europa League trophy still up for grabs for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Man United are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, the longest unbeaten streak currently in place among English teams this season. Against Pep Guardiola's Man City, however, that record could be in for some trouble.

Man City, fresh off clinching the Carabao Cup for the third season running, will be up against a Man United side that appears to have turned over a new leaf since the home defeat to Burnley. Man United are currently just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea as they look to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The cloud of uncertainty and despair hanging over Old Trafford, therefore, seems to have dispelled in recent weeks.

In terms of team news, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been ruled out of the Man United vs Man City live match. For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt whereas Pep Guardiola confirmed that Leroy Sane will not have a part to play in the game at Old Trafford. The Man United vs Man City live match this weekend will be Manchester derby No. 182.

Man United vs Man City live stream online, Man United vs Man City live telecast in India

The Man United vs Man City live stream online will be available via Hotstar and Jio TV. The Man United vs Man City live match will be broadcast on Sunday, March 8 at 10:00 pm IST. The Man United vs Man City live match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

