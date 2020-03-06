Marcus Rashford Picks Up Sign Language To Judge Poetry Contest For Hearing-impaired Kids

Manchester United fans heaved a sigh of relief when the Bruno Fernandes signing was finally over the line in January. After months of pursuing the former Sporting Lisbon captain, Man United finally landed their man. They followed it up with the loan signing of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo. The two signings, therefore, have played a major part in calming the rough seas at Old Trafford following the injury to their No. 10 Marcus Rashford. While Marcus Rashford is currently stepping up his rehabilitation, the England international is also learning sign language as he prepares to judge a poetry contest for children with hearing loss.

🤦🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ As I said, work in progress...😂 https://t.co/NmSOJaPAsk — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 4, 2020

Premier League news: Marcus Rashford injury leads to Man United forward learning sign language

Marcus Rashford has been on the sidelines since January after suffering a back injury. The injury was further exacerbated when Marcus Rashford featured in the FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since then, the Marcus Rashford return date has been a subject of some speculation. However, the England international is now spending his time picking up on sign language.

While the Marcus Rashford return date may not have been set just yet, the Man United No. 10 has now been preparing to judge a poetry competition for children with hearing loss. A tweet surfaced on social media this week which featured Marcus Rashford picking up the sign language. By his own admission, the Man United striker seems to be having a difficult time picking up the language.

Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer optimistic over Marcus Rashford return date

Speaking this week ahead of the FA Cup game against Derby County, Solskjaer spoke up regarding the Marcus Rashford injury. He said, “The scans were encouraging. He’s now working in the gym and in the pool, and he’s moving around better. He’s in and around the place. It’s like how long is a piece of rope? It’s difficult.”

