Man United Hit Pause On Discussions With Shanghai Shenhua To Extend Odion Ighalo's Loan

Man United will reportedly wait until the Premier League resumes to extend Odion Ighalo's contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United are interested in keeping the striker at Old Trafford. Odion Ighalo was brought in to solve Man United's forward crisis and the Nigerian appears to have convinced the Man United hierarchy that he belongs at the Theatre of Dreams. Odion Ighalo scored four goals in just eight appearances for Man United as he settled down at Old Trafford in no time. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has created a certain issue in the Odion Ighalo loan deal. The 30-year-old will run out of contract with the Red Devils by the end of May.

Odion Ighalo loan deal: Man United want to keep Ighalo

Man United are expected to negotiate with Shanghai Shenhua once the Premier League resumes in the coming months. However, Shanghai Shenhua are motivated to call back their striker as the Chinese Super League is also expected to restart soon. It was reported that Shanghai Shenhua are ready to offer Odion Ighalo a new contract worth £400,000 a week. Man United lost around two months of Odion Ighalo's service with the league being suspended. Odion Ighalo reportedly cost Man United £130,000 a week during the lockdown.

Odion Ighalo loan deal: Nigerian dreamed of Man United move

Odion Ighalo loan deal: Man United injury crisis

Manchester United have a long list of injuries with players like Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay yet to regain fitness. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to call upon the services of players like Ighalo till his first-team squad is up and running. Odion Ighalo has prospered in his role of a backup striker at Old Trafford. Ighalo expressed that it was like a "dream come true" moment for him when Man United came calling in January. Pundits are suggesting that Odion Ighalo is likely to stick with his dream club instead of moving back to China.

