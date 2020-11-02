Man United Will Never Win Titles With Fred, McTominay And Matic In Midfield, Claims Keane

Seven-time Premier League champion Roy Keane blasted the Man United midfield trio of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic following United's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Irishman claimed that he cannot see Man United returning to the top unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes some drastic changes to his side. Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game at the weekend, which left United languishing in 15th place on the league table with seven points from six games.

ALSO READ: Neymar To Sign A Contract Extension With PSG, Ruling Out Barcelona Return: Reports

Roy Keane slams Man United midfield trio of Matic, Fred and McTominay following defeat against Arsenal

Scott McTominay and Fred have started for United in three of their last four matches across all competitions since the 6-1 hammering against Tottenham last month. Fred and McTominay were also crucial in midfield for Man United during their impressive victories over PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The duo was once again paired together by Solskjaer for Sunday’s clash with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

ALSO READ: Messi Kicks The Ball At Ref In Frustration As Barcelona Endure Worst Start In 18 Years

Meanwhile, Matic, who has already made five appearances for United this term is seen as a reliable back-up option in midfield. However, Roy Keane believes that Solskjaer has been too patient with the trio and the 49-year-old also claimed that Matic, Fred and McTominay simply aren't good enough to win titles for Man United.

Roy Keane



"They’ve [Fred and Mctominay] had their chance,we’ve seen them. I don’t think they’re bad players, but they won’t get United back to winning league titles."@ManUtd @SkySports @ManUtdMEN — The Real United Spot⚽ (@utd_arena) November 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win

While speaking on Sky Sports after Man United's third defeat of the season, Roy Keane explained that he would prefer if Solskjaer used more dynamic players, including Donny van de Beek, instead of persisting with starts for Fred and McTominay. "There's no harm if United win a game 3-1 or 3-2 but you've got to be on the front foot. Van de Beek has to come into the mix now because he can offer some more creativity in attack. Last year, even Chelsea and Leicester scored more goals than United", said Keane.

ALSO READ: Roy Keane Blames Gary Neville For Tunnel Tussle Between Arsenal And Man United In 2005

Keane then explained that although Fred, McTominay and Matic are good players, they wouldn't be able to help close the gap between Liverpool and Man City. "Most of these United players, they've had their chances and I don't think they're bad players but they need to show more. However, if you think that Fred, McTominay and Matic in midfield will get Man United back to the heights of winning titles, then you’re living in cuckoo land." Man United will now turn their attention towards the UCL for their clash against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Fred, Man United Instagram