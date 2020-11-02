Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win

Thomas Partey was handed his second Premier League start for Arsenal during their win at Old Trafford and was arguably the best player on the pitch as Arsenal won for the first time against a "big-six" rival since 2015.

Thomas Partey, a £45m deadline day signing from Atletico Madrid, showed exactly why Arsenal paid his release clause in full. The Ghanaian drew high praise from Roy Keane, who compared the former Atletico man to Gunners legend Patrick Vieira. Roy Keane also felt that his former side should have looked at Partey while he was under Diego Simeone's tutelage at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane said: "When you watch a player live, that's when you can judge and the more I watch him, the more I wish he was in the Man United midfield. I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick Vieira used to do. He could definitely be Arsenal’s successor to Vieira."

When asked about Partey’s performance at Old Trafford, Keane told Sky Sports that they had pointed out before the game that Partey "is no mug". "He’s played for a big club, he’s played in big competitions and he’s big, he’s strong, he’s aggressive and he likes to pass it forward. He can deal with the ball, he looks comfortable on the ball, just small little details, composure, good first touch, retaining possession, that’s the name of the game."

Jamie Redknapp in agreement with Roy Keane's observation of Thomas Partey

Jamie Redknapp echoed a similar sentiment in his praise for Thomas Partey. Redknapp said that when he looks at Partey, he is reminded of a quintessential midfield player. He added that he does not view Partey as a typical No. 6, 8, defensive midfield player and believes the Ghanaian can do everything on the pitch.

"I think about the Vieira’s, the Petits. He did everything I want to see," Jamie Redknapp said, agreeing with Roy Keane's assessment.

Arsenal's victory sees them move up to ninth but just four points separate them from table-toppers Liverpool. They will next host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side Molde FK in the Europa League on Thursday.

