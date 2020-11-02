Neymar To Sign A Contract Extension With PSG, Ruling Out Barcelona Return: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has reportedly ruled out a potential return to Barcelona in the summer as he plans to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants. The Brazilian ace has regularly been linked with a move back to the Camp Nou in the last 18 months after indicating his intentions to not sign a new deal with the French heavyweights. However, it appears Neymar has now given up on his plans to return to Barcelona and will soon enter preliminary contract extension talks with PSG.

Neymar transfer news: PSG star plans to extend deal with defending French champions

Ever since Neymar made his move to PSG from Barcelona in a world-record transfer worth a mammoth €222m back in the summer of 2017, his long-term future at the French capital has always been in doubt. Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles so far and guided PSG to their first Champions League final last season. However, it appears that Neymar is now set to agree a new deal with PSG and reject a potential return to Barcelona.

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Neymar is said to have informed PSG of his willingness to sign a new contract as he has firmly shut the door on a return to Barcelona. This has left several Barcelona fans disappointed as some of them viewed the 28-year-old as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne. It is also believed that Neymar's unrealistic wage demands are a stumbling block for Barcelona, who are currently in a financial mess.

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and spent four seasons at the Camp Nou, forming a lethal frontline with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. At Barcelona, Neymar won the Champions League and two LaLiga titles as well. Neymar is currently facing a spell on the sidelines for a couple of weeks after picking up a groin injury during PSG's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir last week in the Champions League.

Neymar out until the international break through injury - misses next 3 PSG games. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 29, 2020

Neymar PSG contract extension: Brazilian attacker to accept lower wages at the Parc des Princes?

Neymar's current contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022 and the star winger reportedly takes home a whopping €36.8 million per year, which works out to over €700,000-a-week. However, it is believed that PSG won't be offering Neymar a pay raise on his new deal. Reports claim that PSG may force down Neymar's wages to around €30m a year due to the pandemic and because the Brazilian is nearing his 30s.

