Robin Van Persie Slams Man United For Gambling On Stars Alexis Sanchez And Paul Pogba

Former Man United striker Robin van Persie criticised the Red Devils for the signing of star names and losing the identity of the club. Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, Robin van Persie claims Man United gambled on star signings in the form of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, which hasn't gone down too well with the former Arsenal striker. The Dutchman also hinted that Man United could learn a lot from arch-rivals Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Robin van Persie wins first PL title

Having left Arsenal in 2012, Robin van Persie grabbed headlines when he joined Man United and won his first Premier League title in his debut season. With 26 goals, Robin Van Persie finished as top-scorer in the league, winning the Golden Boot for the second season running. However, Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as head coach soon after and his replacement David Moyes was sacked just 10 months into the job.

Paul Pogba transfer to Man United

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho also failed to bring back the glory days at Old Trafford during their respective stints despite spending heavily in the transfer windows. United shelled out £89 million ($110m) for the Paul Pogba transfer from Juventus in 2016. However, Paul Pogba has come under heavy scrutiny due to his attitude and his inability to live up to the high expectations of the Man United faithful.

Alexis Sanchez joins Man United

Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez was one of the hottest properties in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal. A swap deal in January 2018 saw Alexis Sanchez head to Old Trafford while Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal. However, similar to Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez failed to make an impact at Man United. With just five goals in 45 appearances, Alexis Sanchez was loaned out to Inter Milan ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Robin van Persie slams Man United

Robin van Persie says Manchester United have suffered as a club by gambling on star names.



The former Arsenal and United striker pointed to the signings of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, while comparing the Red Devils' procurement policy to that of rivals Liverpool. — Hollywoodbets (@Hollywoodbets) April 1, 2020

Robin van Persie hammered Manchester United for their "gamble" on Alexis Sanchez and the Paul Pogba transfer which didn't pay off. The 36-year-old Dutchman, who left Man United in 2015 insisted that big clubs are at a high risk as big signings can make an entire team vulnerable. Robin van Persie also advised Man United to follow Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as a successful project that has been built across the East Lancs.

