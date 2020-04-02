Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Names The Three Teams He Would Have Never Played For

Gary Neville has reportedly been a fan of Manchester United since his childhood days. The former England right-back spent his entire career playing for Manchester United and became the second-longest serving player for the Red Devils after Ryan Giggs. Gary Neville joined Manchester United's youth team in 1991 and made his senior debut in the year 1992. He spent 19 years donning the famous Manchester United jersey and became one of the most successful Premier League players in the process.

Teams Gary Neville would have never played for

Gary Neville came through the ranks at Manchester United. His football philosophy, therefore, matches that of the Red Devils. Gary Neville, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, was asked about the team he would have played for if not Manchester United, to which Gary Neville had an answer ready. The legend named three sides he would never have played for.

Gary Neville stated that he would have never played for Man City, Liverpool and Leeds United. “Who would I have played for? You can rule out three: I’d have never have played for Man City, Liverpool or Leeds. Not in a million years. I don’t feel anything bad towards the players who did that, but me personally, I couldn’t have done it. The rivalry is just too much. “

Gary Neville named the three biggest rivals of Manchester United. Liverpool and Manchester United go way back to when Sir Alex Ferguson was quoted as saying that his primary aim as Man United boss was to knock Liverpool off their perch. Being cross-city rivals, Manchester United also have a rivalry with Man City. The club's rivalry with Leeds United is, perhaps, the most historical one in the Premier League.

