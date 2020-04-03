Cristiano Ronaldo Left Man United Due To England's Weather: Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the weather in England was the main reason for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international spent six seasons at Old Trafford before he went on to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world-record fee.

Why did Cristiano leave Man Utd? England weather posed a problem

While speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville claimed that he did not speak to Cristiano Ronaldo about him staying longer at the club. While Ronaldo wanted to play in Spain, the England weather also posed a big problem for the winger then, Neville said. He also asserted that even if he would have suggested to Ronaldo that he continue at Man United, the Portuguese wouldn’t have had paid heed to his advice.

Why did Cristiano leave Man Utd? Gary Neville didn't advise Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Real Madrid was one of the few successful transfers. He claimed that Ronaldo was amongst the few who moved up in his career after departing from Man United. The Portuguese won four Champions League titles with Los Blancos in his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo succeeds away from Man United

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Gary Neville claimed that almost every Man United player who left under Sir Alex Ferguson did not wish to depart. These players were either on the climax of their careers or were not a part of the manager’s plans. He claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the few players who left against the wishes of the club.

Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United striker Marcus Rashford heaped praise on former club star Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker claimed that he used to idolise Ronaldo from the sidelines as a youth academy player. He also claimed that he used to follow the formidable Man United duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.