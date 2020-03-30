The Debate
Sergio Ramos For Spain: Euro 2008 Champion To World Cup Winner To Euro 2012 Champion

Football News

Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos turned 34 on March 30, 2020. Here's a look at all of Sergio Ramos' achievements with the national team.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been one of the most successful defenders in modern football having won almost every major trophy there is to win with the Spanish national team. Sergio Ramos made his debut for Spain in March 2005 in the 3-0 friendly win against China, at the tender age of 18. Since then, the former Sevilla player has gone on to win the Euro Cup (twice) and the FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national team. 

Also Read | Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa shaves head to support cancer-stricken mother

Happy birthday Sergio Ramos - Man with a penchant for a last-minute header

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Sergio Ramos for Spain

From Euro 2008 champion to 2010 World Cup winner to Euro 2012 champion

Also Read | Premier League rallies 'Stay At Home' message as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Sergio Ramos was part of the Euro 2008-winning squad led by former Real Madrid teammate - Iker Casillas. He was once again involved in another triumphant international tournament outing as he helped Spain lift the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Along with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernadez, Fernando Torres and Carles Puyol, Sergio Ramos formed the core of Spain's famed golden era that dominated modern football. The Real Madrid stalwart went on to win the Euro 2012 tournament with Spain. He also captained the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup editions.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos career: Spaniard could leave Real Madrid due to financial effect of coronavirus crisis

Sergio Ramos for Spain

Luis Enrique heaps praise on national captain - Sergio Ramos

Also Read | Sergio Ramos career: All red cards for Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona in El Clasico

First Published:
COMMENT
