Sergio Ramos For Spain: Euro 2008 Champion To World Cup Winner To Euro 2012 Champion

Sergio Ramos has been one of the most successful defenders in modern football having won almost every major trophy there is to win with the Spanish national team. Sergio Ramos made his debut for Spain in March 2005 in the 3-0 friendly win against China, at the tender age of 18. Since then, the former Sevilla player has gone on to win the Euro Cup (twice) and the FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national team.

Happy birthday Sergio Ramos - Man with a penchant for a last-minute header

Happy 34th birthday to one of the most successful players to have played the game:



❍ 716 games

❍ 170 caps

❍ 117 goals

❍ 24 trophies



Señor Last-Minute-Header: Sergio Ramos. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FKQRVVp3iD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 30, 2020

Sergio Ramos for Spain

From Euro 2008 champion to 2010 World Cup winner to Euro 2012 champion

Sergio Ramos was part of the Euro 2008-winning squad led by former Real Madrid teammate - Iker Casillas. He was once again involved in another triumphant international tournament outing as he helped Spain lift the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Along with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernadez, Fernando Torres and Carles Puyol, Sergio Ramos formed the core of Spain's famed golden era that dominated modern football. The Real Madrid stalwart went on to win the Euro 2012 tournament with Spain. He also captained the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup editions.

Sergio Ramos for Spain

Luis Enrique heaps praise on national captain - Sergio Ramos

Luis Enrique: "I only knew Sergio Ramos from references and from having played against him. When I met him, I was pleasantly surprised; there is a reason why he holds [Spain's] record for international appearances. I was surprised by his leadership skills and personal qualities." pic.twitter.com/RLYl1sZl8A — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 28, 2020

