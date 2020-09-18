Man United Takeover: Russian Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov Denies Negotiations With Club

Man United fans were ecstatic earlier this week when rumours surfaced that a Man United takeover may be on the cards. Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov was the man said to be interested in a possible Man United takeover. However, those hopes have now been dashed by the billionaire himself. Mikhail Prokhorov, the former owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, has denied reports linking him with a Man United takeover.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov strongly denies rumors that he is planning a buyout offer for #mufc. The former owner of the Brooklyn Nets NBA team does not have any interest in a return to sports ownership. #muzone [Mail] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 17, 2020

Man United takeover: Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov denies reports

Reports in Russia claimed that businessman Mikhail Prokhorov was among those interested in negotiating a deal with the Glazer family, but it appears no takeover bid is forthcoming at this moment in time. Earlier, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was said to be interested in buying the club before turning his attention to Newcastle, which ended in considerable controversy.

Manchester United have been run by the Glazer family since 2005, with the Americans proving to be divisive figures in the time since. The Man United owners have reportedly taken more money out of the club than any other owners in the Premier League. This, combined with a stagnant approach in the transfer market has led to several calls from fans for the exit of the Man United owners.

Russian billionaire Prokhorov studied at the Moscow Finance Institute before making billions in the privatisation of Russia's nickel and palladium mining industries and even ran in the country's 2012 election campaign as a pro-business independent. The Russian's closest association with sports was with the NBA team Brooklyn Nets, which the Russian sold over time.

While a Man United takeover will need considerably more resources than one for, say, Newcastle, Mikhail Prokhorov is certainly a man with the resources needed. According to Forbes, Mikhail Prokhorov's net worth is said to $11.3 billion (£8.7bn). Man United, on the other hand, is valued at close to £3 billion.

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils still monitoring targets in a quiet window

Manchester United were reportedly interested in Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but have lost both those targets to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, their chase for Jadon Sancho continues, but the club is looking at alternatives with Atalanta youth team striker Amad Traore said to be among those. The club could also part ways with Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard if they find suitable buyers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be keen on signing Bournemouth striker Josh King, while some interest is said to be retained in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.

