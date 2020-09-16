Paul Pogba’s Brother Florentin Tests Positive For COVID-19 Weeks After Man United Star

Manchester United star Paul Poga's brother Florentin Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes in a month after the Manchester United star tested positive and missed most of Manchester United's pre-season. Florentin Pogba has now been added to the growing list of football players who have contracted the virus.

Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin tests positive for COVID

Paul Pogba's brother Florentin is a defender who plays in the French second division for Sochaux. Florentin Pogba was tested ahead of the club's trip to Toulouse on Monday night and was left out of the squad after his test came back positive. The club released a statement that read: "Regular checks of players and staff revealed that Florentin Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the results became known the player was isolated and subjected to health protocols. He had a test that confirmed the initial diagnosis." Sochaux then confirmed that Paul Pogba's brother would go on to miss the trip to Toulouse on Monday. Florentin Pogba will rejoin the squad once he has completed his spell in quarantine, and taken a fresh round of tests.

Florentin Poga had just joined the club on a free transfer in the summer having earlier plied his trade in the United States at Atlanta United. He also had stints with Saint Etienne, Sedan and Turkish side Turks Genclerbirligi. Florentin's twin brother Mathias has played for a number of English and Scottish clubs which include Wrexham, Partick Thistle, Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra. Ahead of the new season, Mathias Pogba moved to Spain to play in the fourth tier for Murcia.

Man United news: Paul Pogba back but signings dry up

Paul Pogba is back in Man United training after initially being quarantined after contracting coronavirus. Meanwhile, reports suggest that a move for Jadon Sancho is unlikely. The Red Devils will now look at alternatives in the form of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Juventus winger Douglas Costa. Man United have also lost out in the race for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is likely to join Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Image Courtesy: Florentin Pogba Instagram