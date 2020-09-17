Manchester United have reportedly agreed the Sancho transfer fee with Dortmund and the deal is all but done. The Red Devils will kick off their league campaign this weekend and would have ideally liked to seal the Sancho to United deal before the start of their campaign. While that isn't possible now, reports indicate that since the fee was the last obstacle left in the Sancho to United deal, the Red Devils have acquiesced and the winger could become a Man United player this summer.

Sancho transfer: Solskjaer tells Dortmund star that his move to Man United is IMMINENT

Sancho to United is seemingly inching closer and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly had a word with the Dortmund winger to assure him that a move to Old Trafford this summer is close. Negotiations with Dortmund have been really slow and a tussle over the fee has been going on for quite a while now. However, United believe that they can pull off the deal. Norwegian outlet Dagbladet has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a call to the player and told Sancho that his deal will soon be done and that a move to Old Trafford is close despite difficult negotiations with the club.

Manchester are trying to get the services of Jadon Sancho at a lower price, however. The club has the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard all of whom are set to be sold. The Red Devils, though, have found it difficult to clear the deadwood.

However, reports suggest the club will still keep options in the back of the mind in case there is any breakdown in the further discussions related to Jadon Sancho. Gareth Bale was said to be an alternative but is set to sign for Tottenham instead. Douglas Costa has been named as a next alternative. Manchester United have time till October 5 to finalise any deal before the transfer window shuts.

Football transfer news live: Tottenham, Liverpool busy

Tottenham have been at the centre of the transfer window this week with deals for the Real Madrid duo of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale lined up. Reguilon will make the move on a permanent deal with a buyback clause, whereas Bale will move back to north London on a one-year loan deal. North London rivals Arsenal are still hopeful of landing Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar. Liverpool, meanwhile, have finally agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for star midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Image Credits: Jadon Sancho Twitter