Manchester City Chairman Hits Back At Critics Over Financial Rule-break Charges

Why you're reading this: Manchester City recently became the second English team after Manchester United ever to record a Continental treble having claimed the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League. But the English champions are also being investigated for allegedly breaching financial rules between 2009/10 to 2017/18. An independent commission has been set up by the Premier League after an elongated four year of investigation.

3 things you need to know

If the charges are proven, City could face multiple sanctions including docking of points and a relegation from the Premier League.

More than 100 counts of breaches were reported

City earlier also had a suspension from UEFA overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Manchester City chairman opens up on the charges levelled by the Premier League

Manchester City's recent success could be overshadowed by the cloud of charges imposed on them. Despite off field problems looming large, Pep Guardiola's side remained focused on the football front and delivered impeccable performances on the pitch. They have emerged as one of the most successful English teams in this decade but there is concern what might be the outcome of the independent commission's verdict.

City did deny all the charges but everything now lies with the commission upon whom City's fate is hanging. Since the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour, City have invested heavily into not only senior teams but as a whole as their infrastructure now stands to be kind of the best in Europe.

They have a state of the art facility in Etihad Stadium while they have been producing talents regularly at their famed academy. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reflected on a groundbreaking season as he revealed he is very frustrated with the ongoing situation.

"Obviously I can't talk about them unfortunately for legal reasons.

"And what I would typically always do is comment after, so I think we're going to go through, we're going through the legal process. These are proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we're done, we'll have a conversation.

"I'll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that. I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained."