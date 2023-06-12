Will Pep Guardiola Extend His Contract With Manchester City Or Leave? Here's All We Know

Why you are reading this: Pep Guardiola has squared up his trophy cabinet with the addition of the Champions League. Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to lift their maiden Champions League recently in Istanbul. The English champions have been dominating English football since the appointment of Guardiola in 2016.

3 things you need to know

This was Manchester City's first Champions League title

City became the second English team to register a continental treble

City won the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League this term

Will Pep Guardiola extend his stay at Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola's contract has been the most talked about thing following City's emphatic Champions League win. The 52-year-old signed a contract extension back in November last year tying him down with the club till 2025. But reports emerging that the manager could honour the remainder of his contract before leaving the club.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE | Manchester City is the true heir of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona Class of 2009?

This is Guardiola's longest spell at a club in his managerial career. He was at the helm for four years at Barcelona followed by a three-year spell at Bayern Munich. His trophy-laden time at the Etihad Stadium has established Manchester City as one of the European powerhouses and it will be a big ask to fill in his shoes once he departs from England.

City hierarchy would reportedly have a go at extending Guardiola's stay beyond his current deal but will not stand in his way if he does want to leave the club. The Spaniard might have provided a subtle hint as he claimed his job is done after City's Champions League win.

Read More: Pep Guardiola to capitalize over Man City success after Champions league win

As quoted by the Argentine newspaper Ole he said, “I think the job is done. I don't want to compare myself, much less with Leo, but there is an image of him in the World Cup that you say ‘that's it, that's it’.”

“Yes, but in previous Champions Leagues, where for example we lost against Chelsea or Real Madrid last year in the semi-finals, or even this year, you always suffer. Look, today we are very happy but we could have tied at the end.

"Inter could have tied with us and we could have lost. And now we would not be doing this interview and everyone would not be so happy. In the end, sport at this high level is about details.”