Manchester City Defender Benjamin Mendy Has A Message For Liverpool

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has stated that he is looking to prolong Liverpool’s 30-year-wait of winning the Premier League. Manchester City had overcome a seven-point-deficit over Liverpool last season to win the Premier League twice in a row. Mendy expects a similar scenario to be repeated this year.

Manchester City trail nine points behind Liverpool

Liverpool are currently enjoying a nine point lead over Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s side are undefeated in their last 30 matches. However, Benjamin Mendy believes that Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to pounce if Liverpool falter in their league fixtures. Mendy was asked about the possibility of Liverpool faltering in the league due to the pressure of not winning the title since 1990.

He commented that he hoped that they are going to wait a year more. He said that it was good for all the people and he hoped that they were enjoying the Premier League. On City’s plan for the remainder of the season, the French full-back stated that they were going to fight and the better team will win. He said that they are still the champions, so they are going to fight until the end to keep the title at the Etihad. If, in the end, Liverpool win the title, they are going to say congratulations, but they are going to fight.

Manchester City face Shakhtar Donetsk in their next game

He also stated that he was aware that Liverpool are first, but there are a lot of games for them to play. He added that they will see the places in the table at the end of the season. City had defeated Chelsea 2-1, courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne. City are third in the league table, behind Liverpool and Leicester City. They have played 13 matches so far, winning nine, while losing out on three occasions. City host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash this week.

