Lionel Messi En Route To Boyhood Club FC Barcelona? La Liga Set To Cooperate

The conjecture and conundrum around Lionel Messi's future destination is becoming more intriguing by the day, as a large pay cheque awaits him in the Middle East, but a backpack full of memories and emotions is attempting to find its way back to FC Barcelona. According to reports FC Barcelona has received a green signal from La Liga to sign Leo Messi who will be a free agent from June 30 as his contract expires from Paris Saint Germain, the club made his departure official on Saturday releasing an official statement.

The Argentine made his last ever appearance for the French team against Clermont Foot where the 36 year old was booed by his own club fans after missing a chance to convert the goal in the 54th minute. However, his departure from the club witnessed a loss of Instagram followers which once boomed in 2021 when he joined the team after Barca failed to renew his contract due to Financial Fair Play.

Where is Lionel Messi's next destination after Paris Saint Germain?

According to the several reports, Messi's camp has accpeted a two year deal from the Saudi Arabian club where he is expected to earn €1.2 billion during his time at the club. However, the player has alot of interest in returning to the Camp Nou where he might not earn a half of what the Saudi's club is offering.

Delays in getting the green light from La Liga on a viability plan that demonstrates to the league that they can pull off the coup economically threatened to derail a potential return to Catalonia entirely.

Now that the reports state that La Liga has given a green chit to FC Barcelona to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. As the head coach, Xavi said that the player is expected to make his decision the following week. A video has emerged that Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta — meeting to discuss a possible return after La Liga approved the plan.

If Messi returns to Barca thats what the fans are waiting for, he is expected to make €25 million per season according the reoports and will be signing a two-year contract. Lionel Messi wants to stay at the top level atleast before the Copa America 2024. The coming days and weeks are crucial for the Messi transfer saga.