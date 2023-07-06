Manchester City star wants to depart after receiving a mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia

Manchester City had a wonderful 2022-23 having registered a continental treble for the first time in their history. The reigning English champions lay their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time while they also defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final. City have been quite dominant on English soil and they are expected to continue their traits in the next campaign too.

Manchester City winger agrees terms with Saudi Arabian outfit: Reports

Despite their recent success, Manchester City have already seen a number of changes as Ilkay Gundogan already joined FC Barcelona this summer. There could be more departures as Riyad Mahrez has reportedly been offered a mega deal by a Saudi Arabian club.

The Algerian international could earn to the tune of £410,000 should the transfer materialise. City paid an enormous £60 million to Leicester City in 2018 to acquire his service and he has been a loyal servant to the club. The winger is just 22 short of reaching 100 goals but could be the latest player to sign up for the Saudi Pro League.

Pep Guardiola might not be ready to let go of the player

As per Sports Zone, Al-Ahli have proposed a lucrative offer to the 32-year-old who has a contract till 2025. But things could unravel in an interesting way as Pep Guardiola reportedly does want to keep hold of the player and it remains to be seen how Mahrez persuades him to let him leave the Etihad Stadium.

Al-Ahli already roped in Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino and are now eyeing a deal for Mahrez to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Saudi Arabia has seen a great influx of players from European clubs as they have managed to lure players in a bid to improve their standards.

Mahrez also reportedly has made his intentions clear of leaving the club to the City hierarchy but is unlikely to force a departure from the club.