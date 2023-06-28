Manchester City Complete Massive Takeover From Chelsea; Sign Mateo Kovacic In 4-year Deal

Manchester City has confirmed that Mateo Kovacic will compete for them next season after the successful signing of the famous Croatian midfielder from Chelsea. The 29-year-old has signed a 4-year deal with the current UEFA Champions League winners. This is reported to be the first signing of the season so far for Pep Guardiola after club captain Ilkay Gundogan signed for FC Barcelona.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City won the FA Cup, Premier League and the Champions League in 2022-23

Mateo Kovacic had 2 goals and 2 assists last season for Chelsea

City was interested in Declan Rice but has confirmed Kovacic so far

Manchester City has enjoyed a great deal of success as they have passed just over two weeks since winning the Triple Crown. However, despite their progress from the previous season, City is not content to sit back and has moved rapidly to replace the midfielder.

How much transfer fee has Manchester City paid to Chelsea?

The Premier League giants are reported to pay Chelsea an amount of £34 million for the Croatian midfielder, whose contract was set to expire on Jun 30, 2024. After making an impression during the 2018–19 season, Kovacic made the transfer permanent from Real Madrid to the Blues, where he initially signed on a season-long loan.

Kovacic had a successful stint with Chelsea, making 221 appearances and winning the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. However, the player was reportedly struggling with his form and match fitness, as Chelsea had a poor season and they are on the way to rebuilding their squad for the upcoming season.

Which Jersey number will Kovacic wear at Manchester City?

Kovacic will don the No. 8 jersey for City, the same number that Gundogan wore before his departure to the La Liga champions. On Tuesday, once his transfer was official, Kovacic made the following comments to the club website:

This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City.

Mateo Kovacic praises Manchester City's extraordinary talent under Pep Guardiola and hailed them to be the world's best team. He emphasises how thrilled he is to be a part of the team, calling it the stuff of footballers' dreams.

It's an honour to join this club, everyone has been so welcoming and it's a privilege to be at a club that has been so successful over the years. pic.twitter.com/60KENmtBmL — Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) June 27, 2023

The midfielder is confident that Guardiola can help him hone his abilities and improve as a player. He intends to take some time off before heading back to Manchester to be ready for the upcoming campaign and help the squad win more championships. Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, lauds Kovacic's adaptability, experience, and knowledge of the Premier League. He emphasises the player's long-standing interest on behalf of the club and expresses happiness at signing him, confident in the player's potential to succeed under Guardiola and the coaching staff.