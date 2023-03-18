Manchester City Vs Burnley Live Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, UK And US?

Manchester City are all set to host Burnley for a quarterfinal match of the FA Cup on Saturday. Man City are favourites to beat Burnley in the game and qualify for the semifinals of the competition. If City can manage to win the match and reach the last four, they will become the third team to qualify for the semis of the tournament in five consecutive seasons after Manchester United and Arsenal. Check out all the important details related to the match.

Where is the Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match being held?

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley is scheduled to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match begin?

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley is slated to begin at 11:15 PM IST on Saturday, March 18.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. The match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley in India can visit the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast and streaming of the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:45 PM GMT.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup match in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Burnley will be available on ESPN+ at 1:45 PM EDT.

Manchester City vs Burnley: Predicted Playing XIs

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Burnley predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Maatsen; Cork, Cullen; Zaroury, Gudmundsson, Tella; Barnes.

Manchester City vs Burnley: Full squads

Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega

Defenders: Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte

Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer., De Bruyne

Forwards: Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Burnley

Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farell, Frenchi, Norris, Muric

Defenders: Lowton, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Ekdal, Mcnalley, Vitinho, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Maatsen

Midfielders: Cullen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Bastien

Forwards: Barnes, Twine, Foster, Zaroury, Tella, Dervisoglu, Costelloe, Obafemi

Image: Twitter/ManCity/Burnley