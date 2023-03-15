Manchester United Takes Brutal Dig At Man City's Pep Guardiola Over Julia Roberts' Remark

Manchester United have taken a subtle dig at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following his recent Julia Roberts admission. United tweeted photos from Roberts' 2016 visit to Old Trafford which came after Pep's comments regarding the actress' arrival to Manchester few years back. City cruised to the Champions League quarterfinal with a 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

City rolled their crushers through a hapless Leipzig in Champions League as riding on Erling Haaland's five goals the Cityzens have sailed to the last eight.

But more than Haaland's blistering form the focus immediately shifted to Guardiola's most bizarre post-match press conference to date. Roberts who came to witness United's home match encounter with West Ham United seven years ago was visibly excited when she walked on the famous Old Trafford pitch after the match.

Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford 😏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xBzLZgnJLK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2023

Recalling Robert's iconic Old Trafford the Spanish manager lamented that winning the Champions League this campaign might not be enough as he will always consider himself a failure.

“Whatever happens in the Champions League this year, winning, even if we win this Champions League, three in a row I'll be a failure."

Pep revealed Julia is one of his idols alongside athlete Michael Jordan and golfer Tiger Woods.

“I have three idols in my life: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

“For obvious reasons, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts as well. Julia Roberts came to Manchester, not in the 80s and 90s when [United] were with Sir Alex Ferguson winning titles after titles. She came during the period we were better than United over the last four or five years.

“She went to visit Man United, she didn't come to see us, so that's why even if I win the Champions League, we will not be compared because of the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us - my idol.

“So that's why whatever happens, even if I win the Champions League it won't compare to this disappointment.”