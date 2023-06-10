Manchester City Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Final In India, UK And US

UCL Final: Manchester City will be taking on the Italian giants, Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. The English club will be eyeing a treble after they have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. This season, the team is aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in its existence.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are the underdogs of the competition this season after surviving the group of FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. They will be eyeing their first UCL final since 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Manchester City has been one of the best teams in the past decade, and under Pep Guardiola, they will try to emulate their city rivals, Manchester United's 1999, if they are able to win the three most major titles in one season. Inter Milan is not an easy side for the City to beat, as Simone Inzaghi's team is in complete form after being unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches and will be coming into the match with a lot of momentum.

When and at what time will the Champions League Final begin?

The UEFA Champions League Final 2022–23 between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be contested in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 07:00 PM (GMT) and Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UCL final between Manchester City and Inter Milan being played?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will take place at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

How to watch the Champions League final in India?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch the Champions League final in the UK?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be telecasted live on BT Sport and the BT Sports App in the UK.

How to watch the Champions League final in the USA?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be telecasted live on CBS Sports Network, CBS, Univision, fuboTV, Paramount+ in the USA.

