Manchester City Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Final In India, UK And US

Haaland and Martinez will face each other in the UCL Final (Image: AP)
UCL Final: Manchester City will be taking on the Italian giants, Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. The English club will be eyeing a treble after they have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. This season, the team is aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in its existence.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, are the underdogs of the competition this season after surviving the group of FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. They will be eyeing their first UCL final since 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Manchester City has been one of the best teams in the past decade, and under Pep Guardiola, they will try to emulate their city rivals, Manchester United's 1999, if they are able to win the three most major titles in one season. Inter Milan is not an easy side for the City to beat, as Simone Inzaghi's team is in complete form after being unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches and will be coming into the match with a lot of momentum.
