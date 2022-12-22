Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Match In India, UK & US?

Two of the biggest giants in English football, Manchester City and Liverpool, are all set to lock horns against each other in the Round of 16 match of the EFL Cup 2022-23. The English Premier League was on a month-long break with the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place on the other side of the world. However, the season has now resumed in England with City and Liverpool playing a match on Friday. City played one friendly match during the break and registered a 2-0 win over Girona. Liverpool, on the other hand, played a few friendlies, in which they lost to Lyon but won against AC Milan.

Where is the Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup match being played?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place at the Etihad Stadium, which is the home ground of the Citizens.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup match start?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST on Friday, December 23.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup match in India?

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be live broadcast on the Sports18 TV channel in India. The live streaming will be available on the Voot app and JioTV.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup match in the UK?

The Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be live broadcast on Sky Sports TV Channel in the United Kingdom at 9:00 pm on Thursday, 22nd December. The live streaming will be available on Sky GO.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup match in the US?

The live streaming of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be available on ESPN+ in the United States at 3:00 pm on Thursday, 22nd December. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on US TV.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predicted starting lineups

Manchester City's predicted lineup: Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Jadel Katongo, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez; Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Cole Palmer; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Morgan Rogers.

Liverpool's predicted lineup: Caoimhin Kelleher; Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas; James Milner, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho.

Image: AP

