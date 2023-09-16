Manchester City Vs West Ham United Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK And US?

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be taking on West Ham United at the London Stadium ground on September 16, 2023. City and West Ham have remained undefeated in the latest season of the Premier League so far and will look forward to continue their wonderful record in their upcoming clash.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City is currently placed in the top spot of the Premier League 2023 points table

West Ham United is sitting in the fourth place of the Premier League 2023 points table with three wins and one draw

Manchester City and West Ham United have played each other on 119 occasions

When and Where will the Manchester City vs West Ham United be played?

The Manchester City vs West Ham United will be played on September 16, 2023, at the London Stadium and the match is scheduled to start from 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League match in India?

Football fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United match on the Star Sports Network. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST.

How to stream the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League match in India?

Football fans in India will be able to stream the Manchester City vs West Ham United match on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK will not be able to watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League on television due to the standard 3 PM BST blackout. The match will also not be streamed on any streaming platform.

How to watch and stream the Manchester City vs West Ham United Premier League match in the US?

Football fans in India will be able to watch and stream the Manchester City vs West Ham United match on the USA Network, UNIVERSO, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to start from 10:00 AM EST.