WATCH: Harry Kane Scripts New Career Milestone While Playing For Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich faced Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga 2023-24 fixture. It was a heated game as both teams fought for the first place on the table. However, the match ended 2-2. The draw made Leverkusen top the table on goal difference, ahead of Munich by goal difference.

Harry Kane nets his 300th club career goal

Harry Kane made a quick and important difference in Saturday's Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. After only seven minutes of play, Bayern took the lead courtesy of a header from Kane that struck the back of the net. The English star scored his 300th club career goal in style. He left Tottenham this summer to take on a new challenge in Germany.

Kane, stationed at the far post, headed the ball past Lukas Hradecky of Leverkusen. Kane celebrated briefly, but Leverkusen had an immediate response. In the 15th minute of play, Alejandro Grimaldo tied the game with a free-kick that flew past Sven Ulreich. Bayern retook the lead in the dying minutes of the match thanks to a goal from Leon Goretzka. Nonetheless, Leverkusen made a late comeback, as Exequiel Palacios converted a penalty to tie the game. Dayot Upamecano was thought to have won it for the home team in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

With this goal, English international Harry Kane now has four goals in four Bundesliga games since his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern suffered their first setback of the season in this game, and the tie score was 2-2. After four games, the two teams have the same number of points, 10.

When will Harry Kane play his next match?

Kane will soon be getting back the taste of the Premier League as the UEFA Champions League starts in two days. Bayern Munich is set to face Manchester United at home in the group stage match on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The English star will aim to score against his former rivals and will look to secure the Champions League title this season with his new club.