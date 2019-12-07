Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

Gareth Bale seems to be enjoying his 'bad boy' status these days. Since the time Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013, he has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Bale has been an injury-prone player and has always been criticized for picking up injuries really fast. The frustration amongst the fans increased when he started missing games on a regular basis. Things got worse when Zidane returned for his second spell at Madrid as a manager. The Frenchman made it clear that he has no intention to keep Gareth Bale in his squad at the start of the season which sparked a dispute between the two.

Gareth Bale does not care anymore

Gareth Bale went off to start a few games for the Los Blancos before picking up an injury while playing in the international break for Wales. Zidane then opted for other players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez even when Gareth Bale was fit to play. This didn’t seem to have gone well with Bale. He celebrated Wales' entry to Euro 2020 with a banner that read, “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order." The gesture was a big dig at Real Madrid and Zidane.

Gareth Bale was constantly booed by the Los Blancos fans when he returned to play for them in LaLiga. However, Gareth Bale looks like he is immune from his critics and is not taking anyone at Spain seriously. Recently, a video of him went viral on the internet. In the video, Gareth Bale can be seen looking towards the camera and swinging his arm as if he is taking a shot while playing golf.

Watch the video:

Gareth Bale is trolling the Spanish media, playing Golf with one leg 🏌️😂 pic.twitter.com/rKUEVYXHBe — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) December 6, 2019

