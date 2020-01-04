Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has An Angry Response To Robin Van Persie's Comments About Him

Manchester United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got back at Robin Van Persie for his sharp comments. Persie had criticised Ole's attitude after facing a loss against Arsenal. Robin Van Persie, who has played for both Arsenal and United, was not satisfied with Ole's behaviour following a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates. Van Persie, who works as a pundit now, stated that Ole needs to be more mean at times. He should try to be angry after the loss. “I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile,” said Robin Van Persie.

United fans: is Robin van Persie right about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here? 🤔#MUFCpic.twitter.com/g7rGmnmyhV — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) January 2, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets back at his critics

However, Ole didn't take Persie's comments too well and gave a furious reply to him. He stated that he does not know Robin and Robin does not know him. He said that Robin doesn't have the right to criticise his management style. Ole added that he is not going to change his style of management because of someone's advice. "Yeah Robin, he took my No. 20, and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well. I’m not in medieval times,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Robin van Persie says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouldn't smile after a defeat.



Here's the response from the #MUFC boss pic.twitter.com/uKCJeQXANZ — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) January 3, 2020

Solskjaer also took a dig at Mino Raiola (Paul Pogba's agent) who recently insulted Manchester United. Raiola, in a recent interview, said that at this point, he won't get any player at Manchester United. Solskjaer replied to him by saying, “I don’t think I should be talking to agents or about agents that talk about us. But Paul Pogba is our player and agents are hired by players, not the opposite way around. It’s not ‘agents’ players’ it’s ‘our players’.”

