Jadon Sancho Has A New Admirer In The Form Of Ex-Borussia Dortmund Player Lucas Barrios

Jadon Sancho has made a name for himself with his stunning performance for Borussia Dortmund in the past two and a half seasons. Almost every big club in Europe wants to get hold of the young midfielder. Sancho managed to get into England's squad and was the top assist provider in Bundesliga 2018-19 season. The 19-year-old has already found the net nine times. He has nine assists to his name in the on-going season so far. Sancho has been the talk of the town and has recently bagged one more admirer in the name of Borussia Dortmund's former striker - Lucas Barrios.

"I can not get enough of Jadon Sancho" - Lucas Barrios

Lucas Barrios, in an interview with BVB TV, stated that Jadon Sancho is his favourite player in Dortmund and that he cannot get enough of the winger. Barrios, while listing what he likes in Sancho, elaborated that the teenager is quick. He said that he always manages to create assists and is good with scoring goals. According to the Paraguayan, it's not easy to be as fast as Sancho is and to score goals. It is a very rare and important quality in a player. Barrios further added that he hopes Sancho continues with his great momentum. He also hopes that he will help Dortmund win the Champions League in the future.

Lucas Barrios stated that his tenure at Borrusia Dortmund (where he spent three seasons under Jurgen Klopp) was a golden period in his career. The striker stated that his time at BVB was the best phase of his career. "I played with Mario Götze and Shinji Kagawa, and we had a fantastic team. I'm still in touch with Shinji and Roman Weidenfeller. I had a lot of friends in Dortmund and I'm a big fan. I always watch their games online. I'm happy to see them doing so well," said the 35-year-old while talking about his spell at Germany's top-tier league.

Team of the Week for the Man of the Hour 🎖️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mAB2rwHd5t — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 18, 2019

