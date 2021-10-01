Manchester United Boss Slams Premier League For Fixtures; 'common Sense Not So Common'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed the Premier League for his team's fixture schedule in comparison to that of his rivals. The Red Devils will be back in league action on Saturday after playing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City will compete on Sunday despite playing their UCL encounters on Tuesday.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer insisted that Manchester United's Premier League game against Everton should have been played on Sunday instead of the Liverpool vs Manchester City fixture.

Manchester United boss slams Premier League for fixtures

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "Absolutely no explanation, well it's TV. It's absolutely no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last year when we played in Turkey and came back and played Everton. Us and Chelsea played Wednesday night. We could have easily played Sunday, and the Liverpool - Man City should have been a Saturday one. Common sense might not be so common, unfortunately, but that’s for another day."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans were sent into ecstasy on Wednesday night after Cristiano Ronaldo won the game for the Red Devils in injury time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net after Villarreal goalkeeper's save off Jesse Lingard's initial attempt found him.

Speaking of Ronaldo's influence in the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjear said, "He’s had a great impact, both on and off the pitch. How professional he is... Of course, the goals, five goals in five games says everything. At his age, he’s still fit, and of course, you've got to manage him. We need to make sure that we can keep that going with this form. He’s been a very good example for everyone in how he conducts himself. It's been a very, very good impact so far, and it’s only been a month, and long may it continue."

Manchester United vs Everton match details

Location: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, October 2

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Premier League table update: Manchester United currently in fourth

After six matches, Manchester United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings with 13 points, level on points with Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton and Brighton. Meanwhile, Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table with 14 points.