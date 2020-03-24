Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Takes 'gesture Challenge' On Instagram: Watch

A host of Premier League stars have been confined to their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown across the country effective immediately from March 23 onwards. As such, professional footballers have been training indoors and keeping themselves busy in order to kill time. Manchester United's Harry Maguire is the latest player to trend on social media after he tried out the 'Instagram gesture challenge'.

The 'Instagram gesture challenge'

Okay I’ve been doing the gesture challenge on Instagram for like an hour now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DIr7fHQaGq — LeAnne (@elia_LeAnne) March 21, 2020

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire takes the 'Instagram gesture challenge' on Instagram: Watch

The coronavirus lockdown has forced footballers to stay indoors until the Premier League season resumes. The coronavirus pandemic has picked up pace in the UK in recent days with the entire country on lockdown as of midnight March 23. Manchester United players have been training at home in order to keep fitness levels up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, one does get bored sitting at home all day. Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire appeared on a popular social media trend that is doing the rounds these days. Harry Maguire undertook the Instagram gesture challenge and posted the video on his social media handle.

In other news, Manchester United have been trying their best to help out the community during the coronavirus lockdown by donating supplies to the needy. Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire will hope that he can return to the pitch as soon as possible to help the Red Devils secure some European football for next season.

Harry Maguire's impressive debut season for Manchester United

Harry Maguire:



• 41 appearances

• 2 goals

• 17 clean sheets

• 1.8 interceptions per game

• 4.1 clearances per game



After signing in the summer, Maguire has been a leader at the back. On top of his impressive performances, he's organised the side well. pic.twitter.com/pwHflycXyL — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 19, 2020

