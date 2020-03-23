Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala Display Amazing Kit Collection During Coronavirus Lockdown

Argentina superstars Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala have displayed their respective jersey collections. The duo has undergone quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, Dybala tested positive for coronavirus recently, Messi has locked up himself at his luxurious mansion in Barcelona.

COVID-19 lockdown: Lionel Messi jersey collection boasts of some big names

Lionel Messi posted an image of himself in a room filled with shirts on social media. Lionel Messi jersey collection includes that of Angel di Maria, Yaya Toure, Francisco Totti, Raul and Sergio Aguero. However, another surprising name appears in the list - West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini. The duo play together for Argentina, which is why Messi has his jersey.

Lionel Messi jersey collection does not include that of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid several jerseys collected by Lionel Messi, one prominent jersey misses out in Messi's jersey collection is of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. This can be attributed to the fact that the two enjoyed one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of football, pitting against each other, for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

COVID-19 lockdown: Paulo Dybala jersey collection includes Ronaldinho's jersey

Paulo Dybala jersey collection includes jerseys of some of the megastars of football. Jerseys of players like Ronaldinho and Jose Mauri are included in Dybala jersey collection. Mauri left a cheeky message on Dybala's post, thanking him for making him appear prominent. His message, when translated to English read as, "Thanks, brother! (Now send me your details so I can pay you for putting me on the front page!)" However, his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey was again missing from Dybala jersey collection.

COVID-19 lockdown: Paulo Dybala coronavirus update

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Paulo Dybala was recently tested positive for coronavirus. The Juventus star has undergone quarantine as stated by the medical authorities, confirmed the club in a statement. The Argentine's girlfriend also tested positive for the pandemic. The player was keeping well, claimed the statement.

