LaLiga Suspended Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Pandemic, Spain Under Lockdown

An official statement from the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) has confirmed the LaLiga suspended news indefinitely until further notice. The LaLiga suspended news comes as no surprise following the coronavirus pandemic around the world. With the Spain lockdown, RFEF has decided to suspend all LaLiga games until health authorities decide it is safe to resume.

LaLiga suspended: LaLiga coronavirus news

Initially, a statement regarding the outbreak claimed that the LaLiga suspended decree will be upheld for two weeks. The LaLiga suspended news broke after the coronavirus pandemic spread like wildfire. However, the LaLiga coronavirus news is now likely to delay the recommence of the Spanish top flight once again. Here is the initial statement for the LaLiga suspended news due to coronavirus pandemic:

Official statement.



LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29.



📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP

LaLiga suspended for an indefinite period: LaLiga coronavirus

On Monday, the RFEF announced the LaLiga suspended news for an indefinite period of time. The decision was approved by the RFEF to also suspend all non-professional football competitions in the country. Following the recent developments of the coronavirus pandemic, the RFEF will postpone all LaLiga games until it is safe for resumption. Here is the LaLiga coronavirus update which includes suspending all football for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Official statement.



Spanish football competitions postponed until further notice as agreed by RFEF-LaLiga.

Spain lockdown: All non-professional football will also be suspended

A 15-day Spain lockdown has been imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus crisis. According to Forbes, with 33,089 confirmed cases of the deadly bug, Spain is the world’s third-most affected nation. In total, the 2,182 deaths leave Spain trailing only Italy and China in fatalities.

⚠ OFICIAL | La RFEF aprueba la suspensión de todas las competiciones no profesionales hasta que las autoridades consideren que se pueden reanudar sin riesgo.



➡ Solicita a las Federaciones Territoriales que adopten la misma medida.



🔗 https://t.co/4D8yujky6S

Spain lockdown: LaLiga players with coronavirus

So far, all games on Matchday 27 were completed before the LaLiga suspended cut short the Spanish league. Valencia then confirmed that defensive duo of Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala were the two LaLiga players with coronavirus. However, Alaves confirmed the LaLiga coronavirus was no joke as, as Mangala once thought, with 15 players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

