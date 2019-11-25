Manchester United Concede 'Fergie Time' Equaliser To Draw 3-3 Against Sheffield United

'Comeback kings'' Manchester UNited got a taste of their own medicine on Sunday evening as they conceded an equalizer in 'Fergie time' to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Oliver McBurnie's goal forced the two clubs to share points and piled on the heat on United manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer.

Second half action

The away side could not close the match that witnessed multiple momentum swings. John Fleck opened the scoring in the only goal of the first half, which came after United's defence was caught napping and they could not be rescued by goalkeeper David de Gea.

The match, however, witnessed a flurry of goals in the second half. The Blades scored another goal in the 52nd minute through Lys Mousset. However, United sprung back and scored three goals in the space of seven minutes. The first came via defender Brandon Williams, while the other two came via Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. A proud moment for the Man Utd academy, since it was the academy graduates and English players who got the team close to secure the three teams. It was the first senior goal for Williams and Greenwood as well.

However, Man Utd were not able to clear the ball in the penalty box and Callum Robinson held off as many as three players to pass the ball to McBurnie, who initially struggled with the control, but managed to score the equaliser.

In the post-match interview to Sky Sports Solskjaer said, "It’s mixed emotions. You can’t be happy because we’ve not performed for the majority of the game, but then the attitude and the way they turned things around, and we’ve shown what we’re capable of and these boys have probably shown themselves what they’re capable of. If we’re right, we can go to places like this and we should win games like this, but we have got to learn from that disappointing first 60 to 70 minutes.”

