Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Doesn't Respect Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ongoing spell at Manchester United has remained in the headlines for all kinds of reasons starting from his sensational return to the club in 2021, to his speculated exit from the club during the summer transfer window in 2022. Less than a week before he leads Portugal into the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, the 37-year-old’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan has now become the biggest talking point for the football world. Speaking to Morgan on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, the footballer shed light on his equation with United manager Erik ten Hag and his frustrations with life at Old Trafford.

This comes a month after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for United, during their 2-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking to the broadcaster, Ronaldo admitted to not respecting the current manager Erik ten Hag. “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.,” Ronaldo said, as reported by Express.

Did Manchester United & Erik Ten Hag wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to leave?

During the bombshell interview, Ronaldo also shed light on the speculations and rumors about his exit from Manchester United earlier this summer. While reports heavily claimed the footballer wanted to end his second stint at United to join a Champions League-playing team, Ronaldo revealed it was the club that wanted him gone. This contradicts Ten Hag’s statement this summer, when he claimed Ronaldo is an integral part of United’s plans for this season.

“Yes [they are trying to force Ronaldo out], not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club. Yes [at senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too,” Ronaldo explained.

It is pertinent to mention that United played their final league game before the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was the biggest absentee from the squad that traveled to Craven Cottage. However, the Old Trafford-based team returned with a 2-1 victory against Fulham. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's full 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan will air on Wednesday.