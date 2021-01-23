Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Plays Down Liverpool's Slump In Form

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has played down Liverpool's slump in form, saying that every team can have moments where they are not able to spring together favourable results.

Man United and the reigning Premier League champions will be locking horns with each other in an FA Cup 4th round fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday exactly a week after their EPL clash at the Anfield Stadium last weekend that had ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, ahead of the FA Cup clash, Fernandes has urged the Red Devils to bring their A-game to the table in order to defeat the Reds.

'I think teams have moments': Bruno Fernandes

"I think teams have moments. I don't think Liverpool are playing poorly. I think they don't win and this is the point. When teams don't win, everyone talks about that. When players don't score, everyone talks about that. I feel that on me because I know the standard is high, because I arrived and I scored a lot of goals and make a lot of assists, and everyone is wanting goals and assists from me," the official website of United quoted Fernandes as saying.

At the same time, the Portuguese footballer has also mentioned that the EPL title holders are over-reliant on three of their star players which is also contributing to their downfall.

"It is the same -- everyone expects goals from Salah, from Firmino, and from Mane. They are not scoring in the last games and it starts feeling like 'oh, they are not playing well'. They create, they play, but the other teams are playing better and, as I said before, they have more qualities to play. Every team goes there to play maybe without the pressure of the fans," he added.

Can Liverpool rediscover their rhythm?

Liverpool has not picked up a victory since a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on December 19. The side has also managed to score just once in their last five games.

The Premier League title-holders who were placed second not too long ago have now come crashing down to the fourth position with nine wins from 19 matches and 34 points in their tally. Their next Premier League fixture is against the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Friday i.e. January 29. Meanwhile, the Reds should ensure that they do not end up losing that contest as a loss there would mean that the Spurs would occupy the fourth position. Tottenham currently have 33 points in their tally.

(With ANI Inputs)