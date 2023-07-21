Manchester United Parts Ways With David De Gea After 12 Years, Farewell At Old Trafford

David de Gea put an end to his decorated Manchester United career as he left the club after a prolonged 12 years. The Red Devils were pretty prompt to replace him with Andre Onana who arrived from Inter Milan. Onana is expected to be the number one choice between the sticks as Erik ten Hag has preferred a ball playing keeper who could build the play from the back.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea claimed the Golden Gloves in the Premier League last seson

The Spaniard appeared in 545 matches for United

He also kept 190 clean sheets for the Red Devils

David de Gea leaves Manchester United after 12 years

De Gea was criticised for his limited ability on the ball but when it came to shot stopping there were very few goal keepers in the world who could match his calibre. The Spaniard who recently got married is yet to take a decision on his future as he is currently a free agent. There won't be a dearth of offers for the player who has been at his peak since his arrival to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Alo Read: Tactical decisions force Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga to reject Everton transfer

Erik ten Hag hinted a massive update on David de Gea's potential farewell

Ten Hag who publicly praised the player on many occasions recently insisted the player needs to be given a proper farewell at Ol Trafford in front of a packed crowd.

"I think David had a huge contribution on our level of performance last year and result, all the clean sheets he made but there's also the team performance. Because we defend with 11, not just the goalkeeper. But it was absolutely obvious David played a big role, a huge contribution.

"But there's a coming time for every player that the club is going to make changes and it was the right moment in our perspective.

Also Read: 'I am not relaxed about it': Tottenham Hotspur manager provides big Harry Kane update

"He will get that big contribution. He deserves it, if it's up to me. David, after 545 games, after all his contributions, his performances, a long period, it's massive, he is for the rest of his life a legend.

"We have to say farewell to him with all the fans at Old Trafford, absolutely." Manchester United will take on Arsenal on Sunday to kick off their USA tour.