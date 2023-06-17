Manchester United Star Displays Massive Reverence Over Lionel Messi, 'He’s A True Example'

Why you’re here: Lionel Messi became a colossal sensation after he led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup sweep in Qatar last year after beating France on penalties. Leo and his national team teammate Lisandro Martinez have a wonderful friendship as the central defender had a great season with Manchester United. He proved his critics wrong after winning the Carabao Cup. Martinez and Messi played a key role in the national team securing the World Cup and the Copa America.

Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career against Australia

Lisandro Martinez missed the FA Cup final against Manchester City over injury, as Manchester United lost the final

Martinez makes a huge statement about Messi

What did Lisandro Martinez say about Lionel Messi?

Lisandro Martinez has gushed about Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentina National Team. Messi received praise from Martinez for his leadership during Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He highlighted Messi's extraordinary abilities and longevity while praising him as the greatest player in the sport's history.

During an interview with Secta Deportiva, Martinez stated: “He had an amazing World Cup. What I saw of him, what he did on the pitch. … There is no comparison. He is the best player in the history of football. He’s staying as number 1 all these years. … He’s a true example.”

Recently, Messi scored his 103rd goal for Argentina in a friendly match against Australia, securing a 2-0 victory. But he will not take part in the rest of the Asia tour as Argentina will face Indonesia on June 19, 2023.

What did Lionel Scaloni say about Messi’s transfer to MLS?

Regarding Messi's decision to join Inter Miami as a free agent after leaving PSG, Argentina's national team manager Lionel Scaloni shared his perspective. Scaloni stated it is wonderful that Messi is choosing to play in a league that makes him happy, regardless of its location. He emphasized the importance of Messi feeling good at his new club and expressed support for the player's decision, as he wants him to be happy as long as he plays football. As the player approaches an imminent retirement, the manager believes Messi should be satisfied while playing football as long as he intends to compete.

“I think it's wonderful that he chooses something that makes him happy playing football, regardless of the league. The important thing is that he feels good at the club. That's what it's all about. He's earned it. As long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

Messi's move to Inter Miami marks the end of his tenure in European football. Throughout his time in Europe, he achieved remarkable success playing for Barcelona and PSG, scoring a record 496 league goals in Europe's top five leagues.