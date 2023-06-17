Lionel Messi Admits Inter Miami Move Was Not The Sole Option, 'We Had A Different Plan'

Why you’re here: Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers to play the sport, recently hit the headlines after the player confirmed he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The player was linked to a potential return to FC Barcelona, but he preferred to join the MLS club Inter Miami after leaving European football.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi scored a goal against Australia in 79 seconds

Leo will not be travelling to Indonesia with Argentina

Messi opens up on why he chose Inter Miami over Barcelona

Why did Lionel Messi deny joining FC Barcelona?

Lionel Messi opens up on his decision to leave European football as he chose Major League Soccer over a return to Camp Nou. It was something which most of the fans wanted. Leo decided not to extend his contract with PSG as he did not enjoy his time in France after spending two years with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

Barcelona wanted to sign Messi, but they needed to shed certain players before making an offer to the Argentine, which would have taken time. But the 35-year-old did not want to put himself in the position he was in the year 2021 when Barcelona refused to extend his contract over Financial Fair Play and he had to leave the club with a heavy heart. Several reports claimed a few days ago that he will join Inter Miami since he does not want the players to be sold and take a pay cut to establish a space for himself in the Spanish club.

What did Lionel Messi say about his move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi talks to the media claiming that his first plan was to return to Barca, but he is happy to join David Beckham’s side Inter Miami.

"I'm OK. We had a different plan at first [to return to Barcelona]. We're pleased with the decision we made. "I'm ready and eager to take on this new challenge, this change," Messi told reporters.

"[The decision] was a significant step, but I was aware of what it meant and what I was doing at the same time." "We're happy," he added.

Messi insisted that his decision to join Inter Miami for the next chapter of his career was not made on the spur of the moment. On Thursday, Lionel Messi and Argentina beat Australia in a friendly match in China, the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a fantastic foal in the opening 79 seconds. Several fans came to support the star. But the player will not take part in the rest of the Asian tour, which was confirmed by team head coach Lionel Scaloni before their match against Indonesia.